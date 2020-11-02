Trust Co Of Virginia Buys ISHARES TRUST, Global Payments Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

Investment company Trust Co Of Virginia (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Global Payments Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Markel Corp, Dow Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, NewMarket Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Virginia . As of 2020Q3, Trust Co Of Virginia owns 170 stocks with a total value of $740 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QLTA, MKL, DOW, IP, WY,

QLTA, MKL, DOW, IP, WY, Added Positions: VCIT, VMBS, GVI, ABT, SBUX, NOC, MAS, GPN, MUB, VCLT, CAG, CSCO, ORCL, NVS, ADP, JNJ, USB, IVV, TFC, UPS, ABBV, XLV, XLC, XLF, ACN, KMX, DEO, XLE, XLP, TXN, MAR, IGSB, BSV, VONG, GOOGL, IBM, WBA,

VCIT, VMBS, GVI, ABT, SBUX, NOC, MAS, GPN, MUB, VCLT, CAG, CSCO, ORCL, NVS, ADP, JNJ, USB, IVV, TFC, UPS, ABBV, XLV, XLC, XLF, ACN, KMX, DEO, XLE, XLP, TXN, MAR, IGSB, BSV, VONG, GOOGL, IBM, WBA, Reduced Positions: EFA, AAPL, MSFT, UNH, FAST, AAP, COF, XOM, TROW, HD, NSC, FOXA, PEP, PFE, PM, CSX, VZ, CB, DWM, XLK, VT, WM, APTV, IXUS, BMY, CI, AMGN, IVE, AJG, SYY, SYK, CL, DHR, EMR, PYPL, PNC, VFC, MDLZ, VWO, MCD, HON, EFAV, AMZN, FB, BAC, WMT, GOOG, OTIS, NEE, HBI, KMB, IWB, ICF, TIP,

EFA, AAPL, MSFT, UNH, FAST, AAP, COF, XOM, TROW, HD, NSC, FOXA, PEP, PFE, PM, CSX, VZ, CB, DWM, XLK, VT, WM, APTV, IXUS, BMY, CI, AMGN, IVE, AJG, SYY, SYK, CL, DHR, EMR, PYPL, PNC, VFC, MDLZ, VWO, MCD, HON, EFAV, AMZN, FB, BAC, WMT, GOOG, OTIS, NEE, HBI, KMB, IWB, ICF, TIP, Sold Out: NEU,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,086 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 169,119 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 181,726 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,293 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 57,047 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 110,657 shares as of .

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9. The stock is now traded at around $960.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 270 shares as of .

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $47.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,373 shares as of .

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of .

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,135 shares as of .

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 134.62%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $160.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,880 shares as of .

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 77.26%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,583 shares as of .

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 40.61%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,175 shares as of .

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $341.98 and $427.61, with an estimated average price of $380.42.