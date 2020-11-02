  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Keebeck Alpha, LP Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

November 02, 2020 | About: TLT +0.75% MUB +0.15% VCIT +0.2% IWF +0.57% XLP +1.59% IVV +1.14% IWD +1.87% VTI +1.04% SDY +2.82% NGHC +0.03% LVGO +0% BMC +0%

Investment company Keebeck Alpha, LP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keebeck Alpha, LP. As of 2020Q3, Keebeck Alpha, LP owns 340 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keebeck Alpha, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keebeck+alpha%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keebeck Alpha, LP
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 77,181 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.70%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 119,278 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.82%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 84,576 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.87%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,409 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.04%
  5. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 61,172 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 21,205 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $168.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 13,895 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $95.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 15,433 shares as of .

New Purchase: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 35,422 shares as of .

New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,356 shares as of .

New Purchase: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,893 shares as of .

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.70%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 77,181 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 157.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 84,576 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 119,278 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 199.82%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $210.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 31,964 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 160.42%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $63.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 63,047 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 431.37%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $331.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 8,927 shares as of .

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWN)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keebeck Alpha, LP. Also check out:

1. Keebeck Alpha, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keebeck Alpha, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keebeck Alpha, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keebeck Alpha, LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)