Keebeck Alpha, LP Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Investment company Keebeck Alpha, LP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keebeck Alpha, LP. As of 2020Q3, Keebeck Alpha, LP owns 340 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWD, VTI, SDY, NGHC, LVGO, BMCH, CBB, IMMU, VAR, MANH, WIX, CBSH, PLXS, CIEN, AVT, SHOP, DLPH, BLKB, MMS, SVMK, PTC, KBR, BAH, NNN, FNV, BITA, HUD, SMAR, CMD, CACC, FMC, SCCO, VRTU, ACIA, ESTC, RS, SC, HTH, NEWR, GIB, EEFT, EXR, PFSI, CENX, GBCI, NCR, RDN, WK, BRK.B, CMP, IFF, NTGR, WRB, SAND, IBTX, CADE, FBP, SHW, VERI, EVER, ECL, SIGI, SON, ZYXI, LOVE, AMED, FBC, MITK, SPNS, NOVT, WRTC, IMXI, ZM, AKR, CI, DSGX, EXPO, HIG, IBOC, WBS, GWRE, ANET, ETSY, LITE, AVLR, FFIN, JPM, LII, O, UNH, NGVT, DDS, EWBC, EQR, FSS, FCFS, IT, GCO, DIN, MDU, MCHP, UAL, WLTW, EHTH, ALLE, FIT, EPRT, HY1N, CACI, FFIV, EVRI, GEF, PNC, BREW, SFNC, TSN, USB, UDR, ANTM, WU, CBMG, PMT, STAG, VRNS, DEA, SQ, CTAS, CFR, M, FCF, IDXX, INDB, TT, KSS, PAR, SNPS, TIF, WSO, INWK, NSA, BLD, PLNT, SITE, RDFN, SAIL, AEM, BANR, OPCH, CMI, DENN, ITT, KFRC, PBCT, RNST, SPTN, UPS, WSFS, CLW, SRC, OMF, SYF, BSGM, SHAK, PFGC, SPOT, BHLB, CVBF, CNQ, CERS, CR, FCN, LHX, HUM, ISBC, AMKR, GDEN, RAD, ROAD, SCS, UNFI, FSM, ARI, INN, GOGO, SRG, CLDR, ASB, MAC, TBBK, CPS, AAOI, EGO, VIAV, AMC, WTTR, TRTX, CLNC, ARLO, ATRO, ATEC, KNDI, CORR, CCRN, EXTR, 15R, MR, DSKE, AFIN, DBI, EXTN, CDXC, NINE,

For the details of Keebeck Alpha, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keebeck+alpha%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 77,181 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.70% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 119,278 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.82% ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 84,576 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.87% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,409 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.04% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 61,172 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56%

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 21,205 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $168.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 13,895 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $95.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 15,433 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 35,422 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,356 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,893 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.70%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 77,181 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 157.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 84,576 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 119,278 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 199.82%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $210.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 31,964 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 160.42%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $63.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 63,047 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 431.37%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $331.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 8,927 shares as of .

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75.