Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JM Smucker Co, Intel Corp, Sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Corning Inc

Spokane, WA, based Investment company Palouse Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JM Smucker Co, Intel Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Corning Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Tenaris SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palouse Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Palouse Capital Management, Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 75,712 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.61% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 75,017 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 86,806 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.59% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 18,879 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17% PPL Corp (PPL) - 175,722 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.41%

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 75,017 shares as of .

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $116.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 36,375 shares as of .

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 78,875 shares as of .

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 99,603 shares as of .

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 45,689 shares as of .

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98. The stock is now traded at around $124.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 21,692 shares as of .

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 156.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 84,701 shares as of .

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $38.43, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 138,636 shares as of .

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tenaris SA. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $36.16 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.49.