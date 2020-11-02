  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cynosure Management, Llc Buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: BR +2.3%

Investment company Cynosure Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cynosure Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cynosure Management, Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cynosure+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 187,243 shares, 38.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  2. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 301,803 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio.
  3. Watsco Inc (WSO) - 46,781 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 46,576 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
  5. AT&T Inc (T) - 230,755 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
New Purchase: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Cynosure Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $140.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 23,464 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)