Cynosure Management, Llc Buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Investment company Cynosure Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cynosure Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cynosure Management, Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BR,

BR, Reduced Positions: V, GE, IVV, IWR, EFA, IWM,

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 187,243 shares, 38.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 301,803 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Watsco Inc (WSO) - 46,781 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Visa Inc (V) - 46,576 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% AT&T Inc (T) - 230,755 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Cynosure Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $140.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 23,464 shares as of .