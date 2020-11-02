Cairn Investment Group, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Johnson & Johnson, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Cairn Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Vanguard Total International Stock, Biogen Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Johnson & Johnson, ISHARES TRUST, Mohawk Industries Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cairn Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Cairn Investment Group, Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 124,775 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 729.07% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 108,206 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 81,020 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.50% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 9,149 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 38,980 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22%

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 108,206 shares as of .

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of .

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,230 shares as of .

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of .

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 729.07%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $73.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.16%. The holding were 124,775 shares as of .

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 73.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 81,020 shares as of .

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 496.60%. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $248.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 7,010 shares as of .

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 1544.39%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,335 shares as of .

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 67.68%. The purchase prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $104.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,935 shares as of .

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33.

Cairn Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.