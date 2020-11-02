Trustcore Financial Services, Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TST VALUE LI, ISHARES INC

Investment company Trustcore Financial Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TST VALUE LI, ISHARES INC, Castle Biosciences Inc, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustcore Financial Services, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Trustcore Financial Services, Llc owns 837 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIV, HIBB, AHCO, ADT, FLS, GOVT, FSK, DKNG, ZSAN, EXAS, AMRK, FSKR, AMC, ACB, SFM, ETSY, BERY, NTRA, IIPR, STAF, AVEO, CHX, VRT, 3DM, 3DM, TNXP, BNDX, FIVG, FXC, HACK, HYLS, IBB, PHB, PNQI, TBT, VGT, WDC, AZN, CRL, DISCA, GPK, EQC, HMY, KLAC, KIRK, MTSL, HZO, MAS, OTTR, PLUG, RIO, SWBI, STWD, CMG, AAWW, CEF, UTG, FBMS, WRN, PRIM, CNK, INFN, IGT, GPL, CYRX, BLNK, AU, FLDM,

Added Positions: SPY, VTV, EFA, SCHO, VO, VB, VUG, NEAR, MINT, DFEB, NVDA, CORT, BAC, FITB, AGG, CXW, NMZ, JPM, AVGO, BSV, SNE, AER, ULTA, VIAC, GOOGL, PHM, SYNA, NCLH, PYPL, IGIB, FIXD, VTIP, BKD, CCI, PNFP, WMT, RH, FBK, CSTR, DOCU, IJS, VBR, VTEB, CAKE, IBM, CRM, TDOC, ONEM, CARR, DSI, GLD, IWV, VXF, VYM, ATVI, ADBE, ASX, APD, ALL, MO, BBBY, CVS, CMO, CAH, LUMN, CSCO, C, GLW, ERIC, FDX, GILD, HL, HPQ, MDT, NFLX, PENN, NTR, BKNG, ROP, SLP, SWKS, TSM, ANTM, WFC, WMB, ET, BGR, GGN, TAK, SBRA, EXPI, SAND, PANW, GLPI, CGC, CC, HPE, ALC, ZM, BYND, NARI, ESGD, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, ITOT, IWN, IWR, PID, SCHP, SCHZ, SCZ, SUB, VCSH,

Reduced Positions: USMV, FVD, ACWV, CSTL, PWB, VHT, EFAV, IVV, FTSM, PWV, EEM, DBEF, VT, VEA, FIS, SDY, NZF, EEMV, MGC, SCHM, SO, SPOT, SCHH, T, SLY, BRK.B, SQ, SCHD, SCHX, OSTK, DIS, TSLA, DBC, FPE, PG, AOR, FTCS, LMBS, MGV, VLUE, VOE, VTI, TFC, BMY, COP, HD, JNJ, MCD, MSEX, PEP, O, IVW, IWM, SCHE, SCHF, SHY, VGSH, VOO, VXUS, XAR, XLK, AMT, ASH, ADSK, BDX, CSX, COST, DHI, DHR, MDLZ, TXN, UNH, LULU, V, AMPE, FB, JPI, GOOG, GTHX, IIIV, BILL, ACWI, ARKK, DEM, FXI, IDV, IJH, IWD, PDBC, SCHA, SCHG, SCHR, SCHV, TIP, VIG, VNQ, VWO, XLP, XLV, MMM, ABT, AMD, AB, AXP, NLY, AON, ADM, ATO, AZO, BP, BAX, BLK, CBRL, CCL, CAT, CVX, CDE, CL, STZ, DE, DEO, DD, ETN, EA, EMR, NEE, FAST, FHN, FISV, GE, GIS, GS, LHX, HON, KR, LOW, MFC, MKC, MU, NHI, NYMT, NKE, NBL, OMC, ORCL, PAAS, PFE, QDEL, RF, ROK, SLB, LUV, SBUX, SYK, TMO, USB, RTX, UTHR, VLO, WAB, WBA, WM, WHR, KYN, MA, MELI, AXU, FSM, VFF, AGNC, KKR, BITA, KMI, VER, PSX, PNR, ABBV, ZTS, GWPH, IQV, MNKKQ, BABA, HMLP, KEYS, CRON, GRWG, ADNT, LW, SNAP, RDFN, NVT, DOW, CTVA, WORK, OTIS, BND, CWI, DGRO, IJJ, IPAY, IUSG, IWF, PFF, PPA, SCHB, SCHC, SLV, USO, VFH, VSS, XLF, XLI, XLU, XLY,

Sold Out: KRP, PEGA, 8DEA, 8DEA, CCIPA.PFD, FFBC, ACA, FTSL, PTON, PCTY, EFX, DLS, FEP, CII, PAYC, FSB, FS5A, USFD, KPTI, 21P1, SWS, VEEV, BFAM, COOP, VIPS, VPA1, APTS, EFC, FTNT, PKO, IHI, YXI, VIOG, UCO, RPG, PSP, IYK, IXJ, IVOO, MBRX, XP, KTB, GNLN, IMAC, MRNA, X9P, CUE, CODX, ENG, ORI, BLU, MT, LEG, SJM, IFF, ALT, HOG, FOSL, ENTG, PXD, DPZ, DVN, CRESY, CAG, VALE, CNC, CBL, BGGSQ, BHC, BK, RDS.B, NEPT, AME, DFS, GRX, ETV, ETO, GUT, GGT, PMO, GAB, BCLI, WWD, VFC, UL, TD, TEN, RGR, STX, SMG, RYAAY,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 293,446 shares, 16.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.13% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 360,249 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 80,581 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 403,213 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,943 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Hibbett Sports Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $28.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,750 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,005 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,545 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $32.34, with an estimated average price of $29.13. The stock is now traded at around $30.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,450 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,035 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $330.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 293,446 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 234,472 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $62.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 403,213 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 98.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 328,658 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 75.26%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $179.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 89,385 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 77.01%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $159.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 95,772 shares as of .

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $9.14, with an estimated average price of $8.07.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $43.98.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Financial Bancorp. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.53.