Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys The AES Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, VF Corp, Sells Centene Corp, LGI Homes Inc, Alexander's Inc

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The AES Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, VF Corp, Broadcom Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Centene Corp, LGI Homes Inc, Alexander's Inc, Littelfuse Inc, Albemarle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc owns 236 stocks with a total value of $661 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,021 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 877,387 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 99,724 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 19,918 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,345 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 408,955 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $213.56, with an estimated average price of $166.57. The stock is now traded at around $114.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 19,240 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.55 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 195,431 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.04 and $62.66, with an estimated average price of $59.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,748 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,344 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $257.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 373.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 236,974 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in VF Corp by 711.79%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 96,603 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 447.46%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $351.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 18,723 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 99.37%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 90,372 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 331.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 302,768 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 116.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 106,371 shares as of .

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Littelfuse Inc. The sale prices were between $162.88 and $191.33, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.01 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.