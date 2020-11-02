  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

X-Square Capital, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, NIO Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Sells Popular Inc, AT&T Inc, Skechers USA Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: PYPL +0.88% CPRT +2.75% LEN +3.25% FAS +5.74% PHM +3.41% WMT +1.19% AGG +0.18% NIO +8.96% DPZ -0.61% BABA +2.02% HD +1.51% SOXL +1.61%

Investment company X-Square Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, NIO Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Copart Inc, sells Popular Inc, AT&T Inc, Skechers USA Inc, UNITED STS GASOLIN, Navient Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, X-Square Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, X-Square Capital, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of X-Square Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/x-square+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of X-Square Capital, LLC
  1. OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,490,612 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44%
  2. First BanCorp (FBP) - 2,024,054 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83%
  3. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 221,572 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.2%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 20,513 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  5. Evertec Inc (EVTC) - 151,683 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 26,783 shares as of .

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 84,405 shares as of .

New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $376.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 4,127 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $310.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 5,369 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,766 shares as of .

New Purchase: DIREXION SH ETF TR (SOXL)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $180.34 and $307.45, with an estimated average price of $231.93. The stock is now traded at around $252.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,655 shares as of .

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 205.91%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $187.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 12,735 shares as of .

Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Copart Inc by 133.64%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $113.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 26,869 shares as of .

Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 91.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,219 shares as of .

Added: DIREXION SH ETF TR (FAS)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR by 78.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 43,935 shares as of .

Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $42.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,753 shares as of .

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,452 shares as of .

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89.

Sold Out: GlobalSCAPE Inc (GSB)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GlobalSCAPE Inc. The sale prices were between $7.71 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $9.29.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of X-Square Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. X-Square Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. X-Square Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. X-Square Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that X-Square Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)