X-Square Capital, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, NIO Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Sells Popular Inc, AT&T Inc, Skechers USA Inc

Investment company X-Square Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, NIO Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Copart Inc, sells Popular Inc, AT&T Inc, Skechers USA Inc, UNITED STS GASOLIN, Navient Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, X-Square Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, X-Square Capital, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGG, NIO, DPZ, BABA, HD, SOXL, ITB, FAST, MKTX, URI, SPXL, HACK, TGT, SHY, TSM, DG, PEP, TD, VCIT,

AGG, NIO, DPZ, BABA, HD, SOXL, ITB, FAST, MKTX, URI, SPXL, HACK, TGT, SHY, TSM, DG, PEP, TD, VCIT, Added Positions: PYPL, CPRT, LEN, FAS, PHM, WMT, GOOG, ELS, QQQ, AMZN, AMGN, NVDA, SPY, KO, SIL, SHOP, MELI, GD, ALLY, ERX, IBM, CDEV,

PYPL, CPRT, LEN, FAS, PHM, WMT, GOOG, ELS, QQQ, AMZN, AMGN, NVDA, SPY, KO, SIL, SHOP, MELI, GD, ALLY, ERX, IBM, CDEV, Reduced Positions: BPOP, OFG, SKX, UGA, FBP, LCI, MO, OPK, MCD, AAPL, MU, CVGW, PM, BHC, EVTC, AMD, BRK.A, VLO, PG, MSFT, BRK.B, PFE, CNST, FB, SBUX, GRMN, GM, TEVA, RTX, LMT, GDX, SIEN, TJX, BAC, COST, JPM, JNJ,

BPOP, OFG, SKX, UGA, FBP, LCI, MO, OPK, MCD, AAPL, MU, CVGW, PM, BHC, EVTC, AMD, BRK.A, VLO, PG, MSFT, BRK.B, PFE, CNST, FB, SBUX, GRMN, GM, TEVA, RTX, LMT, GDX, SIEN, TJX, BAC, COST, JPM, JNJ, Sold Out: T, NAVI, ETSY, GSB, XOM, WFC, CALM, C, DIS, CVX, KMB, PSX, BIT, CRDF,

OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,490,612 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44% First BanCorp (FBP) - 2,024,054 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83% Popular Inc (BPOP) - 221,572 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.2% Facebook Inc (FB) - 20,513 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Evertec Inc (EVTC) - 151,683 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 26,783 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 84,405 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $376.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 4,127 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $310.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 5,369 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,766 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $180.34 and $307.45, with an estimated average price of $231.93. The stock is now traded at around $252.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,655 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 205.91%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $187.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 12,735 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Copart Inc by 133.64%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $113.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 26,869 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 91.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,219 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR by 78.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 43,935 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $42.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,753 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,452 shares as of .

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GlobalSCAPE Inc. The sale prices were between $7.71 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $9.29.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.