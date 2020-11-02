Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ABERDEEN STD PLATI, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Proficio Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ABERDEEN STD PLATI, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proficio Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Proficio Capital Partners LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PPLT, ASHR, RSX, PALL, SLV, VIRT, BAB, UBER, FOCS, VT, AMD, TAN, CZR, VEEV, GLD, IWR, ISRG, INTU, ICE, EQIX, CAT, APD,

PPLT, ASHR, RSX, PALL, SLV, VIRT, BAB, UBER, FOCS, VT, AMD, TAN, CZR, VEEV, GLD, IWR, ISRG, INTU, ICE, EQIX, CAT, APD, Added Positions: TLT, IWV, MBB, IAU, IEF, GDX, CAF, IVV, PFE, PYPL, SGOL, PHYS, BKK, VOO, GOOG, FB, SPY, MSFT, NVDA, AMZN, UNH, VZ, WMT, ABT, DIS, AVGO, TSLA, ABBV, CMCSA, LOW, GS, MDT, NEE, LLY, LIN, PG, QCOM, CRM, UPS, UNP, ADBE, FIS, CCI, CVS, FISV, AMGN, HON, ZTS, MRK, ORCL, PEP, CHTR, ACM, RVT, USA, TMO, VRTX,

TLT, IWV, MBB, IAU, IEF, GDX, CAF, IVV, PFE, PYPL, SGOL, PHYS, BKK, VOO, GOOG, FB, SPY, MSFT, NVDA, AMZN, UNH, VZ, WMT, ABT, DIS, AVGO, TSLA, ABBV, CMCSA, LOW, GS, MDT, NEE, LLY, LIN, PG, QCOM, CRM, UPS, UNP, ADBE, FIS, CCI, CVS, FISV, AMGN, HON, ZTS, MRK, ORCL, PEP, CHTR, ACM, RVT, USA, TMO, VRTX, Reduced Positions: TIP, BIL, FLOT, MINT, AGG, IWP, LTPZ, MDY, W, WIW, C, CVX, VTV, BAC, MXIM, GLP, SHV, TXN, V, INTC, T, MNA, GOOGL, JPM, LMT, CSCO, RMRM, USMV, SU, DG, TGT, SIRI, MCD, HUM, GE, KO, LNG, BMY, BA, AMT, ACN,

TIP, BIL, FLOT, MINT, AGG, IWP, LTPZ, MDY, W, WIW, C, CVX, VTV, BAC, MXIM, GLP, SHV, TXN, V, INTC, T, MNA, GOOGL, JPM, LMT, CSCO, RMRM, USMV, SU, DG, TGT, SIRI, MCD, HUM, GE, KO, LNG, BMY, BA, AMT, ACN, Sold Out: QQQ, EDV, WFC, GRA, TLH, UPRO, WORK, IEI, IWB, VIG, XOM, IGSB, GILD, HYG, SH, TZA, CI, ADP, PM, D,

For the details of Proficio Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/proficio+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 7,145,507 shares, 23.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 231,474 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.61% ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 293,051 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.40% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 185,300 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4968.38% ABERDEEN STD PLATI (PPLT) - 208,631 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. New Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ABERDEEN STD PLATI. The purchase prices were between $76.88 and $93.84, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $80.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 208,631 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $36.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 168,291 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Russia. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 256,512 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ABERDEEN STD PALLA. The purchase prices were between $178.49 and $224, with an estimated average price of $203.8. The stock is now traded at around $207.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 19,811 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 142,463 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 108,321 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4968.38%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 185,300 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 231,474 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 60.40%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 293,051 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1818.18%. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 37,980 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 363,790 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc by 321.60%. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,967 shares as of .

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $164.87 and $172.33, with an estimated average price of $168.14.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $68.37, with an estimated average price of $54.56.