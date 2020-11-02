Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Buys Amazon.com Inc, CDW Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Hologic Inc, Medtronic PLC, Booking Holdings Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Teacher Retirement System Of Texas (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, CDW Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Hologic Inc, Medtronic PLC, Booking Holdings Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. As of 2020Q3, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 1149 stocks with a total value of $15.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INDA, NET, PGNY, GDS, REAL, ONEM, CDE, OMI, ESGR, INFY, CWH, ASML, EIGI, BZUN, CRSP, MRSN, PAGS, TW, IWB, ARCB, BECN, DECK, EWBC, EGP, OVV, FLIR, FR, GEF, LAMR, LAD, MDU, PWR, LSI, KTOS, VRTU, CLW, STWD, ST, FAF, FN, DOOR, CG, SMPL, SPCE, SMAR, TRTN, BJ, ALLO, PTON, SNOW, ACAD, AGCO, AYI, ACC, AIV, ARNA, ARWR, ASH, ALV, AXS, GOLD, SAM, BDN, BKD, BAM, BRKR, BC, BLDR, CACI, CRI, CASY, CHDN, CRUS, COKE, CBSH, CUZ, CFR, CW, DAR, DRH, DKS, DLB, DCI, DRRX, EME, ENDP, EXPO, FCN, CLGX, FBP, FFIN, FLO, FLS, TGNA, GBCI, GT, GPK, GHL, GFF, HRB, HAE, THG, HOG, HE, HR, HELE, HIW, HUN, ICUI, IIVI, ITT, IDA, IMGN, ISBC, JBL, KRC, LHCG, LSTR, LSCC, JEF, LXP, LB, LECO, LFUS, MSM, MANH, MMS, MRCY, MTH, MIDD, MSA, MNTA, MORN, NHI, NATI, NKTR, NEOG, NYT, NXST, NVS, NVAX, ORI, OSTK, PCG, PSB, PTEN, PEGA, PENN, PVH, PII, BPOP, PB, STL, RDN, RBC, RGEN, RIO, SLG, SEE, SMTC, DHC, SLAB, SSD, SKX, SON, STMP, SF, SHO, TCF, AAXN, TEX, TTEK, TXRH, THO, TKR, TOL, WEN, CUBE, UMPQ, UAA, X, UTHR, KMPR, UFPI, WSO, WAL, WWD, BGCP, TXMD, NEO, GPRE, AAN, VG, ZIOP, EHTH, DEI, EBS, FSLR, IPGP, IBKR, ACM, FOLD, CIM, TWO, ATHX, MRTX, CFX, RGA, LOPE, IVR, IOVA, TRNO, PRI, ENV, NOVT, BWXT, RP, COR, IPHI, SBRA, WMGI, VC, STAG, DNKN, VAC, POST, ALSN, RXN, ENPH, RPAI, HTA, FIVE, GMED, RH, NCLH, PFSI, BLUE, DOC, REXR, MUSA, XLRN, FEYE, SAIC, QTS, ESI, COMM, BRX, ESNT, TNDM, STAY, ARMK, OGS, RARE, VRNS, QTWO, PCTY, NAVI, ARES, PBFX, NEP, HQY, CZR, LBRDA, NVRO, FRPT, PGRE, STOR, NVTA, UNIT, BPMC, APLE, WING, FIT, BLD, NTRA, OLLI, RUN, PLNT, PEN, NVCR, PFGC, PSTG, MYOK, UA, MGP, SITE, USFD, KNSL, EVBG, VVV, NTNX, IRTC, BL, AA, PK, FND, CLDR, JHG, RDFN, EAF, NVT, CHX, WH, VRT, GH, ESTC, PLAN, BYND, FSLY, CHNG, ADPT, LVGO, NVST, BILL, SLQT,

AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, CDW, BABA, TMO, CSCO, GOOGL, JNJ, PG, HD, WMT, TXN, DHR, LLY, LMT, GOOG, JD, XOM, UNP, EA, CRM, FB, CMCSA, JPM, VZ, WST, AMD, CCI, MKTX, MCD, MA, MMM, T, BRK.B, PFPT, MO, TSCO, UNH, ZTS, ZM, DDOG, UPS, EBAY, MELI, PM, AVGO, ABBV, ABT, ADSK, INTC, NEM, SBAC, TSLA, PDD, EEMV, APH, CHRW, ICE, NFLX, PCAR, TROW, TJX, VRTX, TMUS, PLD, BMY, CVX, C, CL, MTCH, REGN, RTX, FRC, ATVI, ADBE, AJG, TFC, CNC, CHD, CLX, NKE, SHW, SWKS, SBUX, WAT, AFL, ALL, ADP, CAT, CAG, FMC, FAST, ITW, SPGI, PGR, ROL, ROP, DIS, WM, WY, BX, NOW, Z, AMGN, AMAT, DLTR, D, ETR, EXPD, FISV, GILD, HL, HBAN, JCI, LEN, LOW, MMC, MCO, MS, ODFL, PH, LIN, STT, TSN, WMB, MASI, LBRDK, PYPL, IR, ACN, WTRG, BDX, BIIB, EMR, EQIX, FICO, GD, GIS, HON, HUM, INCY, KIM, LRCX, NDAQ, NSC, PKI, PEG, RCL, SRE, TFX, WEC, GM, BGNE, MRNA, CTVA, CARR, ABMD, AEP, ADI, BLK, CI, CTSH, DVA, DE, DISH, FDS, FCX, WELL, IBM, JKHY, KR, LYV, MKC, MCK, NTES, ORCL, PNC, PFE, QCOM, POOL, TGT, VRSK, DG, CHTR, SSNC, BAH, ATUS, CB, ARE, LNT, AON, ARW, BF.B, CVS, CPB, COF, CMA, STZ, TCOM, DPZ, DUK, EXC, HRL, ILMN, TT, IP, JBHT, KMB, LII, MRVL, MU, ES, SCCO, GL, TRMB, UGI, VLO, ANTM, CMG, BR, VMW, TAL, EPAM, FTV, NIO, AOS, AAP, AXL, AXP, AMT, ABC, AME, AIZ, BLL, BK, BIO, BMRN, CBRE, CMS, CSX, SCHW, CHKP, CME, CGNX, COP, COO, CCK, CMI, DTE, DD, ECL, ENTG, EFX, EQR, F, GE, LHX, HSY, HRC, HUBB, INFO, IEX, IMKTA, SJM, KLAC, LH, LBTYA, MHO, MAN, MAR, MLM, MTD, MHK, NBIX, NDSN, NOC, ORLY, OXY, PKG, PNW, PFG, PRU, PHM, RPM, RS, ROK, SEIC, SLB, SBNY, SNA, TRV, SWK, SNPS, OLED, VGR, WPC, WCN, WFC, WDC, WSM, WEX, ZBH, TDG, CXO, KDP, CBOE, NOAH, LPLA, KMI, HCA, HII, MPC, APTV, VOYA, NWSA, AMH, GLPI, WIX, PAYC, FWONK, W, MOMO, ETSY, BKI, CABO, TRU, TDOC, VST, COLD, BILI, EQH, UBER, GSX, OTIS, AES, AKAM, ALXN, ALGN, AMED, HES, UHAL, AEE, AFG, AIG, AMWD, AMTD, IVZ, NLY, ANSS, AIT, ATR, ADM, AZPN, ATO, AN, AVB, BZH, BWA, BG, KMX, CAH, CSL, LUMN, FIS, CRL, CIEN, CLF, CCEP, INGR, GLW, CREE, XRAY, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DRE, ETFC, EIX, EXEL, EXPE, FNB, NEE, FRT, M, FHN, FLEX, BEN, IT, GEL, GNTX, GPC, GNW, GERN, GGG, HAL, HAS, PEAK, EHC, HSIC, HEP, IMMU, CEQP, IFF, IPG, IRM, IONS, VIAV, JNPR, K, KNX, LNC, MTB, MFA, MTG, MGM, MKSI, MMP, TELL, MAT, MCHP, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MLI, MYL, CNR, NTAP, NYCB, NYMT, NWL, NTRS, NUAN, ON, OSIS, OHI, PAYX, PBCT, PRGO, PDCE, PLUG, QDEL, O, REG, RNR, RCII, RGLD, SLM, SIVB, SMG, STX, XPO, SCI, SLGN, SPG, NLOK, SNX, TECH, TPX, TXT, TIF, TTC, RIG, TREX, MUX, UDR, VFC, MTN, NS, VLY, WAB, WHR, WLTW, WYNN, XLNX, OPK, HEI.A, L, ET, QRTEA, HBI, GSAT, ORBC, AER, CENTA, PODD, LULU, AWK, DISCK, CLNY, LEA, GNRC, KKR, NLSN, KOS, NGL, MOS, HZNP, XYL, ZNGA, WPX, GWRE, SPLK, GLIBA, FANG, MPLX, WES, PBF, CONE, BFAM, IQV, NRZ, COTY, PSXP, RNG, BURL, AR, TWTR, PAGP, CHGG, ATHM, HLT, FIVN, GRUB, ENBL, ZEN, CTLT, CDK, HUBS, SHLX, AXTA, PRAH, SEDG, KHC, LITE, HPE, NBLX, TWLO, TTD, COUP, ATH, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, CVNA, ZLAB, ROKU, MDB, BPMP, ZS, DBX, CDAY, DOCU, AVLR, ELAN, FOXA, DOW, PINS, CCO, WORK, AMCR, DT, ARNC, IAC, Reduced Positions: HOLX, MDT, BKNG, PEP, TYL, USB, MXIM, LNG, SAIL, IAA, PSA, JAZZ, KEY, MAA, TEVA, CRWD, BAX, MSI, PPG, ALLY, CF, CPRT, EW, HFC, MRK, ACGL, CERN, DOV, FITB, HPQ, HST, OGE, PPL, RF, LUV, EVRG, DFS, TEL, CFG, ETN, FFIV, NG, OMC, TDY, MSCI, GDDY, VTI, CE, DHI, DVN, ESS, GPN, ISRG, MDLZ, MAS, RHI, SO, FTNT, PSX, GLOB, ZTO, A, BSX, CPT, CTAS, EOG, EMN, FE, MNST, INTU, KSU, LKQ, LVS, MET, NI, RSG, SYY, TTWO, UHS, VRSN, VNO, GWW, YUM, EDU, WU, VIPS, KEYS, INVH, DELL, AZO, CDNS, KO, DXC, DRI, ELS, GRMN, HIG, JLL, MRO, NVR, NUE, PXD, WBA, OC, DAL, AGNC, NXPI, VER, WDAY, HDS, VEEV, SYF, QRVO, YUMC, FTDR, SRPT, ADS, ALNY, AU, BAC, BA, CCL, CHE, CINF, TPR, EL, EXR, GS, HEI, IDXX, J, NOV, NP, DGX, RMD, SIRI, SYK, SUI, VAR, XRX, ZION, LBTYK, SATS, PNR, ANET, VSTO, LSXMK, GMS, IQ, HUYA, APD, AMP, AVY, BIDU, BBY, VIAC, XEC, CNX, ED, COST, CVA, BAP, EV, EXAS, FDX, GPS, TILE, LEG, MKL, MPW, MBT, NRG, RRC, RJF, WRK, ROST, STE, TER, URI, VMC, WRB, YPF, BMA, FTI, V, LYB, FBHS, PANW, ALLE, SQ, LSXMA, HWM, VICI, ALB, APA, BRO, COG, CNP, NNN, ENLC, EQT, ERIE, RE, FNF, HLF, MIC, MERC, MUR, NBL, OKE, PTC, SWN, STLD, TEO, UNM, VTR, INT, DK, LDOS, CLR, CVI, ULTA, TRGP, TRIP, PARR, REGI, MTDR, YY, SABR, PE, ARDX, HESM, AM, MGY, BKR, ETRN, FOX, RTLR, BRBR,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,586,098 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,132,313 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.50% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,681,948 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 163,125 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 169,887 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.68%

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in Ishares MSCI India. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,206,950 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 890,717 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,050,968 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 341,744 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in The RealReal Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 874,154 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 259,192 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3004.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 163,125 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in CDW Corp by 2456.79%. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $126.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 761,387 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 293.81%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $480.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 170,169 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1624.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 169,887 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 110.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,251,585 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $138.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,241,509 shares as of .

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $18.2.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $341.98 and $427.61, with an estimated average price of $380.42.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. The sale prices were between $6.86 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56.