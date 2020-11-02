  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys Mondelez International Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Lennar Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Microsoft Corp

November 02, 2020 | About: MDLZ +2.3% HHC +2.59% JPM +2.25% BAC +1.6% XEL +2.5% AEE +2.58% LEN +3.25% NFG +1.15% BABA +2.02% TSLA +3.21% GLW +1.56% WMT +1.19%

Investment company Beach Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mondelez International Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Lennar Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, JPMorgan Chase, sells Amazon.com Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Microsoft Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q3, Beach Investment Counsel Inc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $849 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beach+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 1,603,060 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.45%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,187,814 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 413,920 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 191,716 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  5. Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 411,267 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3932.03%
New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 103,436 shares as of .

New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $39.77 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 173,091 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $310.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $400.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 865 shares as of .

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,453 shares as of .

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 3932.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 411,267 shares as of .

Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 2162.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 408,158 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 192,996 shares as of .

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 68.54%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 439,090 shares as of .

Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $71.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 183,095 shares as of .

Added: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 165,897 shares as of .

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $26.77 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:

Comments

