Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys JetBlue Airways Corp, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Wells Fargo, VF Corp

Investment company Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JetBlue Airways Corp, PROSHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Wells Fargo, VF Corp, CDW Corp, MetLife Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC. As of 2020Q3, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JBLU, SH,
- Added Positions: VIOG,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, QQQ, WFC, CDW, TRU, SEIC, IXUS, CSL, MKL, VIS, INTC, SPY, DIS, MANU,
- Sold Out: VFC, TFC, MET, AIG, VLO, DAL, MMM, GS,
For the details of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dougherty+wealth+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 11,952 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE) - 18,949 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 23,502 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,419 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 30,924 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $20.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of .New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of .Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.
