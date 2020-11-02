Horrell Capital Management, Inc. Buys Benchmark Electronics Inc, NetScout Systems Inc, Micro Focus International PLC, Sells Calix Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Nokia Oyj

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Horrell Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Benchmark Electronics Inc, NetScout Systems Inc, Micro Focus International PLC, DXC Technology Co, SecureWorks Corp, sells Calix Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Nokia Oyj, Brightcove Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horrell Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Horrell Capital Management, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 90,919 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 22,109 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 31,552 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Lennox International Inc (LII) - 31,552 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 31,570 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Micro Focus International PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $4.02. The stock is now traded at around $2.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $9.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $76.14 and $113.26, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $81.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 675 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc by 124.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.97 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $20.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 187,754 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NetScout Systems Inc by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.71 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 295,001 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SecureWorks Corp by 36.47%. The purchase prices were between $11.35 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 307,306 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $89.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of .

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Calix Inc. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Brightcove Inc. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $11.81, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Village Farms International Inc. The sale prices were between $4.58 and $6.4, with an estimated average price of $5.48.