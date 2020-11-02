Torray LLC Buys Oracle Corp, SEI Investments Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, BP PLC, American International Group Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Torray LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, SEI Investments Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, General Dynamics Corp, Comcast Corp, sells Cisco Systems Inc, BP PLC, American International Group Inc, Dow Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Torray LLC. As of 2020Q3, Torray LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $544 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 157,633 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 167,270 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% American Express Co (AXP) - 165,115 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 77,366 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 110,364 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

Torray LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 238,400 shares as of .

Torray LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 193,720 shares as of .

Torray LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,880 shares as of .

Torray LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 80.09%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 500,170 shares as of .

Torray LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,593 shares as of .

Torray LLC added to a holding in Copart Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $113.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 67,424 shares as of .

Torray LLC added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $73.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 68,390 shares as of .

Torray LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,422 shares as of .

Torray LLC added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $87.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,219 shares as of .

Torray LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.