  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Torray LLC Buys Oracle Corp, SEI Investments Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, BP PLC, American International Group Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: RDS.A +4.38% GD +3.62% CPRT +2.75% BMRN -1.36% GILD +0.65% OMCL +1.24% ORCL +0.61% SEIC +0.83% CMCSA -1.99% BP +4.01% AI +0%

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Torray LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, SEI Investments Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, General Dynamics Corp, Comcast Corp, sells Cisco Systems Inc, BP PLC, American International Group Inc, Dow Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Torray LLC. As of 2020Q3, Torray LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $544 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Torray LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/torray+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Torray LLC
  1. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 157,633 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  2. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 167,270 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  3. American Express Co (AXP) - 165,115 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 77,366 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 110,364 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 238,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

Torray LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 193,720 shares as of .

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,880 shares as of .

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 80.09%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 500,170 shares as of .

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Torray LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,593 shares as of .

Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Copart Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $113.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 67,424 shares as of .

Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $73.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 68,390 shares as of .

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,422 shares as of .

Added: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $87.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,219 shares as of .

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Torray LLC. Also check out:

1. Torray LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Torray LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Torray LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Torray LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)