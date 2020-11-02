Level Four Advisory Services, Llc Buys Synovus Financial Corp, Tesla Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Microsoft Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Level Four Advisory Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Synovus Financial Corp, Tesla Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Walmart Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Dominion Energy Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Level Four Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Level Four Advisory Services, Llc owns 515 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EA, ARKW, LULU, MTCH, GNRC, AZN, ZEN, IWN, NET, BYND, SPCE, SE, ROKU, CIBR, FBND, IWP, DKS, VOOV, IGV, VOT, BLDR, TCOM, CLF, NUE, ET,

EA, ARKW, LULU, MTCH, GNRC, AZN, ZEN, IWN, NET, BYND, SPCE, SE, ROKU, CIBR, FBND, IWP, DKS, VOOV, IGV, VOT, BLDR, TCOM, CLF, NUE, ET, Added Positions: SNV, TSLA, QQQ, BIL, FPE, WMT, GLD, MOAT, KO, LMBS, TOTL, QQEW, FBT, GBIL, XLI, FVD, PTLC, FIXD, UBER, XLU, JNJ, PFE, FTCS, GOOG, IEF, SPTS, MTUM, SPTM, WBA, TLT, SPYV, EEM, BIIB, SLV, DNL, SPDW, PTNQ, SPYX, EWJ, BMY, CVX, VZ, XLY, DUK, GIS, SO, CCL, URI, BIV, SPEM, CWB, FIW, SPTL, SPAB, HDV, XSW, ACWV, BOND, BNDX, IFV, VTEB, MRNA, CRWD, MDY, CAG, MO, SYY, IOO, XOM, MCK, KMB, LUV, GPS, STZ, OXY, RF, PEG, WPC, ED, CTSH, SINA, VALE, SFL, EOI, PBA, IHI, BXMT, IHF, IDV, XSD, FEX, FTC, SPLG, SCHG, LEA, WKHS, HYS, TDIV, RDVY, FTSM, REGL, SPYD, TWLO, FTV, MDB, NTR, CHWY,

SNV, TSLA, QQQ, BIL, FPE, WMT, GLD, MOAT, KO, LMBS, TOTL, QQEW, FBT, GBIL, XLI, FVD, PTLC, FIXD, UBER, XLU, JNJ, PFE, FTCS, GOOG, IEF, SPTS, MTUM, SPTM, WBA, TLT, SPYV, EEM, BIIB, SLV, DNL, SPDW, PTNQ, SPYX, EWJ, BMY, CVX, VZ, XLY, DUK, GIS, SO, CCL, URI, BIV, SPEM, CWB, FIW, SPTL, SPAB, HDV, XSW, ACWV, BOND, BNDX, IFV, VTEB, MRNA, CRWD, MDY, CAG, MO, SYY, IOO, XOM, MCK, KMB, LUV, GPS, STZ, OXY, RF, PEG, WPC, ED, CTSH, SINA, VALE, SFL, EOI, PBA, IHI, BXMT, IHF, IDV, XSD, FEX, FTC, SPLG, SCHG, LEA, WKHS, HYS, TDIV, RDVY, FTSM, REGL, SPYD, TWLO, FTV, MDB, NTR, CHWY, Reduced Positions: MSFT, TFI, D, FTSL, AAPL, USMV, HYLS, XHE, MRK, UNH, AMZN, MDT, VWO, WM, LSTR, WFC, SDY, AGG, IVV, VTI, NVO, V, SPSB, YY, IJH, NEE, FB, ABBV, DGRW, TJX, MMS, BND, XLP, WY, GOOGL, VB, IGSB, MBB, VLUE, TWTR, BABA, IJR, IWM, CSCO, XLV, JPM, SHY, NFLX, NVDA, UAL, CRM, SHM, HYG, EFAV, IEMG, IEFA, RH, PYPL, SPY, INTC, KR, T, XLK, VIG, HD, AMT, VGT, MA, VEU, BSV, VCIT, KKR, VOO, SHOP, ZTS, GEM, ADBE, BRK.B, GWW, DIS, TFC, LMT, SPYG, BAC, COST, MU, MS, NKE, LQD, ACN, RTX, INTU, CMCSA, VDC, MCO, VO, IAU, TMO, FIS, ITOT, GOVT, SJNK, QUAL, INFO, SQ, DUSA, DOCU, DIA, IJK, IVE, IWF, IUSV, BA, HSY, AMGN, AMD, GSK, QCOM, HON, USB, LOW, MSI, UPS, PRU, C, IBM, IBB, SBUX, ADP, ANTM, TXN, BUD, CAH, TGT, CVS, NVS, PG, GS, HSBC, MCD, MDLZ, BKNG, FISV, F, GOLD, CSX, LRCX, CHRW, CB, SWKS, AXP, SMFG, AKAM, NOC, PNC, CME, DVY, TIP, CLX, LUMN, AEP, SWK, TM, WEC, VTV, VHT, VNQ, ISRG, BLK, VUG, STX, MMP, VPU, EFG, MPWR, XBI, ITA, DLR, PFF, VEA, MUB, EMB, FXO, FXL, MSCI, PM, FPX, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, SPIB, AVGO, VCSH, FDT, EEMV, ZM, NOW, SRLN, IQV, VEEV, DGRO, PAYC, LBRDA, KHC, EAF, PTON, IWB, IWD, IYR, ERIC, O, PRGO, ABT, FDX, ITW, IWO, NOK, ORCL, VOD, IYW, AMAT, UNP, TSM, CL, LLY, SLB, GE, GILD, SIRI, GLW, XEL, MMM, NSC, WELL, COP, ALL, CAT, DRE, KMI, AON, HRB, AEE, KIM, GD, HFC, EOG, NLY, WDC, VLO, LH, ATVI, DG, SNN, FCX, VFC, LHX, TROW, CHD, PHM, CMI, HMC, BEN, MET, ENDP, YUM, CTAS, HDB, BIDU, ITUB, RDS.B, ALXN, ENB, RY, GDX, CGNX, EXAS, EDU, SPMD, BX, VYM, FXD, FXN, FXH, FXR, ADMP, NXPI, BSL, GSV, TAL, SCHM, HCA, SPLV, DBEF, XAR, EMLP, PANW, XSLV, QYLD, SYF, KEYS, TRU, TDOC, RACE, HPE, TEAM, TTD, YUMC, JPST, GLDM, ELAN, TW, CTVA, PING, CARR, OTIS,

MSFT, TFI, D, FTSL, AAPL, USMV, HYLS, XHE, MRK, UNH, AMZN, MDT, VWO, WM, LSTR, WFC, SDY, AGG, IVV, VTI, NVO, V, SPSB, YY, IJH, NEE, FB, ABBV, DGRW, TJX, MMS, BND, XLP, WY, GOOGL, VB, IGSB, MBB, VLUE, TWTR, BABA, IJR, IWM, CSCO, XLV, JPM, SHY, NFLX, NVDA, UAL, CRM, SHM, HYG, EFAV, IEMG, IEFA, RH, PYPL, SPY, INTC, KR, T, XLK, VIG, HD, AMT, VGT, MA, VEU, BSV, VCIT, KKR, VOO, SHOP, ZTS, GEM, ADBE, BRK.B, GWW, DIS, TFC, LMT, SPYG, BAC, COST, MU, MS, NKE, LQD, ACN, RTX, INTU, CMCSA, VDC, MCO, VO, IAU, TMO, FIS, ITOT, GOVT, SJNK, QUAL, INFO, SQ, DUSA, DOCU, DIA, IJK, IVE, IWF, IUSV, BA, HSY, AMGN, AMD, GSK, QCOM, HON, USB, LOW, MSI, UPS, PRU, C, IBM, IBB, SBUX, ADP, ANTM, TXN, BUD, CAH, TGT, CVS, NVS, PG, GS, HSBC, MCD, MDLZ, BKNG, FISV, F, GOLD, CSX, LRCX, CHRW, CB, SWKS, AXP, SMFG, AKAM, NOC, PNC, CME, DVY, TIP, CLX, LUMN, AEP, SWK, TM, WEC, VTV, VHT, VNQ, ISRG, BLK, VUG, STX, MMP, VPU, EFG, MPWR, XBI, ITA, DLR, PFF, VEA, MUB, EMB, FXO, FXL, MSCI, PM, FPX, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, SPIB, AVGO, VCSH, FDT, EEMV, ZM, NOW, SRLN, IQV, VEEV, DGRO, PAYC, LBRDA, KHC, EAF, PTON, IWB, IWD, IYR, ERIC, O, PRGO, ABT, FDX, ITW, IWO, NOK, ORCL, VOD, IYW, AMAT, UNP, TSM, CL, LLY, SLB, GE, GILD, SIRI, GLW, XEL, MMM, NSC, WELL, COP, ALL, CAT, DRE, KMI, AON, HRB, AEE, KIM, GD, HFC, EOG, NLY, WDC, VLO, LH, ATVI, DG, SNN, FCX, VFC, LHX, TROW, CHD, PHM, CMI, HMC, BEN, MET, ENDP, YUM, CTAS, HDB, BIDU, ITUB, RDS.B, ALXN, ENB, RY, GDX, CGNX, EXAS, EDU, SPMD, BX, VYM, FXD, FXN, FXH, FXR, ADMP, NXPI, BSL, GSV, TAL, SCHM, HCA, SPLV, DBEF, XAR, EMLP, PANW, XSLV, QYLD, SYF, KEYS, TRU, TDOC, RACE, HPE, TEAM, TTD, YUMC, JPST, GLDM, ELAN, TW, CTVA, PING, CARR, OTIS, Sold Out: LVS, DXCM, ASML, CCI, CFA, BTI, GSLC, AWK, NEAR, IUSG, VRSK, WORK, WST, FTNT, CHTR, MPC, DNKN, ANET, SITE, LW, EQH, RWR, ACWI, FLOT, IEI, ULTA, AFL, APD, AME, VIAC, DTE, DHR, ECL, TT, SBAC, TRV, SYK, TFX, VRTX, LDOS, TMUS, HFBL, NIO, MRO, FSKR, FSK, HOMB,

For the details of LEVEL FOUR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/level+four+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 598,834 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 202,086 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,230 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,803,452 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.51% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 200,073 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $119.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,277 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $315.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $111.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,214 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,455 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,693 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 79.51%. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,803,452 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 466.79%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $400.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 28,311 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 485.97%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,902 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 605,786 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 48,142 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 98,039 shares as of .

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF. The sale prices were between $50.22 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.63.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58.