Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Sawgrass Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Fastenal Co, Nike Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc owns 151 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 830,440 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 361,241 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,839 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.35% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 131,971 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.92% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 164,477 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.77%

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 116,957 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 69,389 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 201,139 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 95,111 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64. The stock is now traded at around $123.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,412 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,948 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 655.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 598,717 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 73.54%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 138,495 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $88.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 309,498 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $216.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 140,220 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $351.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 73,920 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 98.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,226 shares as of .

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $75.85.