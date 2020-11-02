Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

New York, NY, based Investment company Stelac Advisory Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, MSCI CANADA ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stelac Advisory Services LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stelac Advisory Services LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CLNY, GOVT, CQQQ, IGF, PFF, COF, CXO, VTV, SRVR, SLV, FWONA, PSCH, PLAN, PFE, STAG, STWD, ZTS, MA, WMT, UNP, TMO, KO, CL, PTON, SHY, TSLX, AVGO, CTT, VZ, UPS, MCD, MDLZ, ABT, VER, DOCU, MMM, UBER, KMB, ITW, GIS, CMCSA, AXP,

CLNY, GOVT, CQQQ, IGF, PFF, COF, CXO, VTV, SRVR, SLV, FWONA, PSCH, PLAN, PFE, STAG, STWD, ZTS, MA, WMT, UNP, TMO, KO, CL, PTON, SHY, TSLX, AVGO, CTT, VZ, UPS, MCD, MDLZ, ABT, VER, DOCU, MMM, UBER, KMB, ITW, GIS, CMCSA, AXP, Added Positions: VGK, SPY, MBB, BRK.B, BX, IQV, FWONK, VDC, VNQ, FTDR, FND, VCIT, MSFT, IGIB, VCSH, HYG, NVDA, PLD, WWE, SPG, RWT, LOW, GOOG, CRM, ADM, VOO, VHT, WELL, KKR, MRK, DAL, MU, PYPL, CG, ARES, AMZN, HON, COST, JPM, DIS, V, LYV, APO, EXPE, BLK, LYFT, IEV, BAC, VNM, PG, IEMG, GLD, DHR, RSX, VPU, LMT, MRO, TSLA, SCHW, WY, HD, FB, XLF, EPR, VLO, RYN, PCH, IWF, VWO, XLV, IJR, MAIN, HTGC, UNH, TXN, PEP, NKE, JNJ, CVX, EWY, SHW, BMY, ALGN,

VGK, SPY, MBB, BRK.B, BX, IQV, FWONK, VDC, VNQ, FTDR, FND, VCIT, MSFT, IGIB, VCSH, HYG, NVDA, PLD, WWE, SPG, RWT, LOW, GOOG, CRM, ADM, VOO, VHT, WELL, KKR, MRK, DAL, MU, PYPL, CG, ARES, AMZN, HON, COST, JPM, DIS, V, LYV, APO, EXPE, BLK, LYFT, IEV, BAC, VNM, PG, IEMG, GLD, DHR, RSX, VPU, LMT, MRO, TSLA, SCHW, WY, HD, FB, XLF, EPR, VLO, RYN, PCH, IWF, VWO, XLV, IJR, MAIN, HTGC, UNH, TXN, PEP, NKE, JNJ, CVX, EWY, SHW, BMY, ALGN, Reduced Positions: QQQ, BIL, SHV, EWC, IGSB, RSP, IJH, VNQI, EWJ, IEI, BKLN, NFLX, IWM, GOOGL, AMJ, FLOT, XLK, TIP, AAPL, ARCC,

QQQ, BIL, SHV, EWC, IGSB, RSP, IJH, VNQI, EWJ, IEI, BKLN, NFLX, IWM, GOOGL, AMJ, FLOT, XLK, TIP, AAPL, ARCC, Sold Out: BUD, EXG, AINV, CSCO, 1T6,

For the details of Stelac Advisory Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stelac+advisory+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 106,307 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.49% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 427,783 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.34% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 160,318 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDC) - 97,269 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 212,907 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $3.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 476,267 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 32,854 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,486 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.76 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,848 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,531 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $75.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,403 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 38.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 427,783 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 130.47%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 59,959 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 55.38%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $204.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,530 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 94.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 39,633 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 131.32%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $155.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,784 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 261.76%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,310 shares as of .

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $7.27 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $7.6.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.25.