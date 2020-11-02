  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ARK ETF TR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells Chubb, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 02, 2020 | About: HYG +0.24% ARKW +0.34% UNH +2.28% JNJ +1.15% CVX +3.81% ARKK +0.01% ISRG +1.33% ANGL +0.09% TSLA +3.21% XLB +3.32% XLF +1.89% J +4.34%

Investment company Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ARK ETF TR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Aon PLC, sells Chubb, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc owns 313 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+cfo+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC
  1. ITT Inc (ITT) - 284,812 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.74%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 88,915 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  3. Boeing Co (BA) - 62,430 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  4. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 80,457 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.86%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,249 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $675.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of .

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 44,775 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $400.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLB)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,492 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 44,249 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,411 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 547.69%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $83.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 20,752 shares as of .

Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKW)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 255.39%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $111.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,065 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 155.14%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $312.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,391 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $138.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,306 shares as of .

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 68.97%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,776 shares as of .

Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,633 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (ICF)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $102.9.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Sold Out: Invesco S P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $34.39.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55.

Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC.

1. PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC keeps buying

