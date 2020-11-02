Iridian Asset Management Llc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ball Corp

Investment company Iridian Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Axsome Therapeutics Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ball Corp, KKR Inc, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iridian Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Iridian Asset Management Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UBER, HLT, ASH, VRT, WYNN, BIIB, SCHW, MA, ATNX,

UBER, HLT, ASH, VRT, WYNN, BIIB, SCHW, MA, ATNX, Added Positions: AXSM, QSR, VAC, MYL, SPLK, CREE, EFX, WYND, DELL, FB, FTDR, CCK, MORN, PGEN,

AXSM, QSR, VAC, MYL, SPLK, CREE, EFX, WYND, DELL, FB, FTDR, CCK, MORN, PGEN, Reduced Positions: MPC, BLL, KKR, ENTG, CRL, SPGI, ICE, AZO, GRA, LH, SHW, ETRN, FLEX, ALXN, MOH, CNDT, TMX, ANTM, QRVO, SRCL, ZNGA, LHX, POST, MLM, VC, HDS, BECN, SBAC, HALO, IWR, SPY, VUG, PGR, BE, FLMN, IWM,

MPC, BLL, KKR, ENTG, CRL, SPGI, ICE, AZO, GRA, LH, SHW, ETRN, FLEX, ALXN, MOH, CNDT, TMX, ANTM, QRVO, SRCL, ZNGA, LHX, POST, MLM, VC, HDS, BECN, SBAC, HALO, IWR, SPY, VUG, PGR, BE, FLMN, IWM, Sold Out: TSN, WDC, AMZN, BX, KX4A,

Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 5,452,961 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 1,138,421 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 2,208,869 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 154,237 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52% HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) - 4,143,763 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 2,375,046 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $88.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 616,397 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.37 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 681,868 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,347,251 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $75.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,394 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $248.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 58.66%. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $77.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,722,823 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 51.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,792,523 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $80.13 and $100.07, with an estimated average price of $90.74. The stock is now traded at around $98.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,248,896 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Mylan NV by 48.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,789,354 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97. The stock is now traded at around $141.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 282,226 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 123.65%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $261.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,898 shares as of .

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $6.91.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.