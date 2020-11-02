Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC Buys General Motors Co, Pfizer Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Pfizer Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GM, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, QCOM, BA, KR, FDX, GLW, NEM, UNH, COHR, NWL, SNE, PH, OEC, IBM, BWA, INGR, CAT, LVS, TEX, CP, SBUX, BPOP, SYY, TT, DIS,
- Sold Out: C,
For the details of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minneapolis+portfolio+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 199,425 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
- Corning Inc (GLW) - 1,311,793 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 331,173 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.2%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 561,586 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 104,718 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 788,245 shares as of .New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 576,670 shares as of .Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.
