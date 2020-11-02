Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today declared that the Corporation will pay a quarterly dividend of twenty-three cents ($0.23) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on December 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit [url="]www.wattswater.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005023/en/