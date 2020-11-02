AEO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Nov. 24th











American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its third quarter 2020 results by press release after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s third quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 4:15pm, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:A replay will be available following the call at:The call will be archived and made available online in the Investor Relations section on AEO’s website, [url="]www.aeo-inc.com[/url]American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagleand Aeriebrands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit [url="]www.aeo-inc.com[/url].

