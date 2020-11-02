Lam Research Announces 2020 Supplier Excellence Award Recipients

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX) today announced that it has recognized six companies with Supplier Excellence Awards. Selected from Lam’s extensive list of preferred global suppliers, the 2020 award recipients demonstrated an exceptional commitment to exceeding performance standards. The awards acknowledged outstanding achievement in four categories: general excellence, ramp performance, corporate social responsibility, and rapid prototype manufacturing excellence.



Award recipients were announced on Oct. 28 and 30 at the company’s 2020 virtual Supplier Day events. With the theme of “Resiliency: Agility and Flexibility,” the event was an online gathering of Lam’s top suppliers to strengthen collaborative partnerships and discuss opportunities to drive continuous improvements in the supply chain.

General Excellence Award

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation



Ramp Performance Award

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Entegris, Inc.

Viper Northwest, Inc.



Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Celestica, Inc.



Rapid Prototype Manufacturing Excellence Award

Rapid Precision Mfg., Inc.



“Delivering best-in-class products that contribute to our customers’ breakthroughs in semiconductor technology requires an agile and resilient supply chain that is responsive to business inflections,” said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. “Our top suppliers are critical to the success of Lam and we congratulate all of our 2020 Supplier Excellence Award recipients.”

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research ( LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: the value of the relationships we have with our suppliers and our ability to provide products and services that meet the expectations of our customers. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in condition, significance, value and effect including those risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2020. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

