Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

November 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:ELY -0.45%

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:NYSE:ELY) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday afternoon, November 9, 2020. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call with financial analysts and investors to review the results and discuss the Company's outlook and business at 2:00 p.m. PST that same day. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and for instructions on how to access the broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. The replay may be accessed through the internet at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. The replay will be available through 9:00 p.m. PST on Monday, November 16, 2020.

About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

Contact:

Patrick Burke


Investor Relations


(760) 931-1771

Callaway Golf Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Callaway Golf Company) (PRNewsfoto/Callaway Golf Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callaway-golf-company-to-broadcast-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301165381.html

SOURCE Callaway Golf Company


