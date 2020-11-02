  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dynavax to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 02, 2020 | About: NAS:DVAX +0.8%

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, at 3:30 p. m. E.T.

(PRNewsfoto/Dynavax Technologies)

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.dynavax.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through global research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-present-at-the-stifel-2020-virtual-healthcare-conference-301165128.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies


