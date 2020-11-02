  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ION announces third quarter 2020 earnings and conference call schedule

November 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:IO +2.03%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, ION has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:

ION Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Thursday, November 5, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

How:

Live via phone - By dialing (877) 407-0672 and asking for the ION call a few minutes prior to the start time.


Live over the Internet - by logging on to the web at the address below.

Where:

https://ir.iongeo.com. The webcast, which will be accompanied by a slide presentation, can be accessed from the ION home page or by clicking on the link listed above.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through November 19, 2020 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 using pass code 13698483#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the company's website at https://ir.iongeo.com for approximately 12 months.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ion-announces-third-quarter-2020-earnings-and-conference-call-schedule-301165215.html

SOURCE ION Geophysical Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)