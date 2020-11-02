Hillenbrand Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for November 12, 2020

BATESVILLE, Ind., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020, which ended September 30, 2020. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com under the "Events & Presentations" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Friday, December 11, 2020.

To access the conference call, participants may register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9256319. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Thursday, November 26, 2020, by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 internationally and using conference ID number 9256319.

Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The full text of the release and financials will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

