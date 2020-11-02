WideOpenWest, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. A news release announcing these results will be issued after the market closes on November 5, 2020.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (866) 393-4306 with the conference ID number 5674684. International callers should dial 734-385-2616 and use the same conference ID number.

A replay of the call will be available on November 5, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until November 19, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use conference ID 5674684.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

