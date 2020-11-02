Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 13, 2020

PR Newswire
MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2020
MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its third quarter financial results on Friday, November 13, 2020 after markets close in North America.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter financial results on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EST / 5:00 a.m. PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:
North America: +1 888 390 0546
United Kingdom: + 0 800 652 2435
Australia: +1 800 076 068
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.
