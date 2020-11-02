  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PayPal Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

November 02, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2020. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal

Paypal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 300 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

