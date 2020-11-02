  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

MMA Capital Holdings Announces Investor Conference Call

November 02, 2020 | About: NAS:MMAC +1.28%

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2020

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information

The conference call with investors will be webcast. All interested parties are welcome to join the live webcast, which can be accessed through the Company's web site at www.mmacapitalholdings.com (refer to the Shareholder Relations tab of our website for more information). Participants may also join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-888-346-6987 or 1-412-902-4268 for international participants and 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian participants.

For purposes of the conference call, the Company will reference select tables from Item 2 (Management's Discussion & Analysis) of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

An archived replay of the event will be available one hour after the event through November 19, 2020, toll free at 1-877-344-7529, or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants and 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian participants (Passcode: 10149715).

About MMAC

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. ("MMA Capital") focuses on infrastructure-related investments that generate positive environmental and social impacts and deliver attractive risk-adjusted total returns to our shareholders, with an emphasis on debt associated with renewable energy projects and infrastructure. MMA Capital is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. For additional information about MMA Capital (Nasdaq: MMAC), please visit MMA Capital's website at www.mmacapitalholdings.com. For additional information about Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its Form ADV and brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at https://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mma-capital-holdings-announces-investor-conference-call-301165379.html

SOURCE MMA Capital Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)