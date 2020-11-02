  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
S&W Seed Company to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

November 02, 2020 | About: NAS:SANW -0.44%

Conference call to be conducted on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 am ET

PR Newswire

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 2, 2020

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11:00 am ET, to review the results.

S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10149511. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:


Investor Contact:

Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer


Robert Blum

S&W Seed Company


Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (720) 506-1164


Phone: (602) 889-9700

www.swseedco.com


[email protected]



www.lythampartners.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sw-seed-company-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-wednesday-november-11-2020-301165148.html

SOURCE S&W Seed Company


