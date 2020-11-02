  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bandwidth to Present at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading enterprise cloud communications company, today announced that Jeff Hoffman, CFO is scheduled to participate at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference and present on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network- one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

