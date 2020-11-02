Hillrom to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC), today announced that it will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. John Groetelaars, Hillrom's president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time via webcast and will host virtual one-on-one meetings immediately following.

The live webcast of Hillrom's presentation can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event for a period of 90 days.

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION







Investor Relations



Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice

President, Corporate Development,

Strategy and Investor Relations Contact: Lorna Williams, Executive Director,

Investor Relations and Strategy Phone: 312-819-9387 Phone: 312-233-7799 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]





Media



Contact: Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone: 312-819-7268

Email: [email protected]



