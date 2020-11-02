  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CTI BioPharma to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

November 02, 2020 | About: NAS:CTIC +0.62%

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2020

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management plans to report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, members of the management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a general corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

To access the live call by phone please dial (877) 735-2860 (domestic) or (602) 563-8791 (international); the conference ID is 5504037. A live audio webcast of the event may also be accessed through the "Investors" section of CTI's website at www.ctibiopharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, we have recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Maeve Conneighton/Maghan Meyers
+212-600-1902
[email protected]

CTI BioPharma Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cell Therapeutics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-10-2020-301165190.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.


