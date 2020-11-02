Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John Zeigler Chief Marketing Officer

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced that John Zeigler will join the company as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In this newly created role, Zeigler will initially focus on the development and execution of comprehensive brand marketing strategy for all of Sinclair affiliate stations and 21 Regional Sports Networks (RSNs). He will also assume responsibility for Sinclair's Promotions, Creative Services and Marketing departments. The announcement was made by Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Revenue Officer of Sinclair.

"With Sinclair being the leader in both local sports and local news, I couldn't be more thrilled to join this talented executive team and refine the core brand strategy behind the company," said Zeigler. "I look forward to helping lead Sinclair to new heights and strategically positioning the brand in front of audiences throughout the country, bringing them a new way to enjoy local news and live sports."

With a storied career in broadcast, Zeigler brings over two decades of experience in leading creative and marketing strategy for sports news brands. Most recently, Zeigler was Vice President for the YES Network where he established an in-house creative and marketing agency named YES Creative Group that oversaw on-air branding, digital marketing and strategic initiatives.

Zeigler also held positions with Z Living Network as Vice President of Creative Services and Digital Media; WGN America as Vice President, Creative and Digital Content; and Tribune Creative Group & Turbo Dog Productions as Vice President, Executive Creative Director. In addition to his leadership roles, Zeigler worked within marketing and creative departments for several U.S. local television broadcast markets.

"John has consistently developed strategic marketing campaigns that led to incredible brand growth across multiple networks," said Sinclair President and CRO Rob Weisbord. "As a pioneer of both creative and marketing strategy within the broadcast industry, Sinclair cannot wait to see what exceptional work John will bring to both our viewers and the Sinclair community."

Zeigler has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including 28 Emmy Awards and 31 PROMAX Marketing Awards. Before his career in broadcast, Zeigler served in the United States Army National Guard as a Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Warfare Specialist, and was awarded both the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation Medal for his service.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

