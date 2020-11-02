Crocs Inc (CROX) CEO Andrew Rees Sold $2.7 million of Shares

CEO of Crocs Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Rees (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of CROX on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $53.7 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of consumer products including footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The business activity is functioned through retail chains. Crocs Inc has a market cap of $3.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.81 with a P/E ratio of 24.56 and P/S ratio of 2.99.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Andrew Rees sold 50,000 shares of CROX stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $53.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

