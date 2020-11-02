Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Chairman and CEO George W Lemaitre Sold $3.3 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Lemaitre Vascular Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George W Lemaitre (insider trades) sold 93,001 shares of LMAT on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $35.46 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc provides medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The company develops, manufactures, and markets vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a market cap of $687.330 million; its shares were traded at around $33.98 with a P/E ratio of 41.93 and P/S ratio of 6.05. The dividend yield of LeMaitre Vascular Inc stocks is 1.10%. LeMaitre Vascular Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with LeMaitre Vascular Inc. .

The price of the stock has decreased by 4.17% since.

