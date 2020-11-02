Marshall & Sullivan Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, The Walt Disney Co, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Marshall & Sullivan Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, The Walt Disney Co, Norfolk Southern Corp, Heritage Financial Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall & Sullivan Inc . As of 2020Q3, Marshall & Sullivan Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PG, DIS, NSC, HFWA, PM, BA, YUM, MCD, YUMC, WCN, PEG, JPM, PCAR, WPP, GE, DLR, BAC, PSA, MNKD, WBA, GNUS,

PG, DIS, NSC, HFWA, PM, BA, YUM, MCD, YUMC, WCN, PEG, JPM, PCAR, WPP, GE, DLR, BAC, PSA, MNKD, WBA, GNUS, Added Positions: IWM, EEM, PYPL, BKNG, FTV, FISV, JNJ, MNST, AAPL, BDX, PEP, SYK, CVX,

IWM, EEM, PYPL, BKNG, FTV, FISV, JNJ, MNST, AAPL, BDX, PEP, SYK, CVX, Reduced Positions: NKE, KBE, DHR, CHD, GOOG, TMO, HD, COST, NEE,

ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 105,560 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,429 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 159,409 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% SPDR SERIES TRUST (KBE) - 215,324 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 28,443 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $138.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,619 shares as of .

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $120.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of .

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 675 shares as of .

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Heritage Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,144 shares as of .

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,186 shares as of .

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Marshall & Sullivan Inc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 49.48%. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Marshall & Sullivan Inc still held 14,294 shares as of .

Marshall & Sullivan Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1626.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Marshall & Sullivan Inc still held 264 shares as of .