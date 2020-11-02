  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Marshall & Sullivan Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, The Walt Disney Co, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: CVX +3.81% PG +1.02% DIS -0.92% NSC +2.84% HFWA +1.62% PM +0.86% YUM +2.06% NKE +1.92% GOOG +0.31%

Investment company Marshall & Sullivan Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, The Walt Disney Co, Norfolk Southern Corp, Heritage Financial Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall & Sullivan Inc . As of 2020Q3, Marshall & Sullivan Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marshall+%26+sullivan+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 105,560 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,429 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  3. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 159,409 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  4. SPDR SERIES TRUST (KBE) - 215,324 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 28,443 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%
New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $138.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,619 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $120.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of .

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 675 shares as of .

New Purchase: Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Heritage Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,144 shares as of .

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,186 shares as of .

New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 49.48%. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Marshall & Sullivan Inc still held 14,294 shares as of .

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1626.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Marshall & Sullivan Inc still held 264 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC . Also check out:

1. MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)