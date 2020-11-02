TFG Advisers LLC Buys Essential Utilities Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Sells Phillips 66, Neenah Inc, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF

Investment company TFG Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Essential Utilities Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, sells Phillips 66, Neenah Inc, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFG Advisers LLC. As of 2020Q3, TFG Advisers LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,812 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,359 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,074 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 29,957 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 17,183 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 46,962 shares as of .

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,705 shares as of .

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,682 shares as of .

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $55.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of .

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,507 shares as of .

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,432 shares as of .

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of .

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 60.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,590 shares as of .

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $76.55 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $79.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,412 shares as of .

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Neenah Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $45.01.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

TFG Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.89%. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. TFG Advisers LLC still held 17,355 shares as of .