Bowen Hanes & Co Inc Buys Newmont Corp, Compugen, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Brookfield Renewable Corp

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Bowen Hanes & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Newmont Corp, Compugen, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, sells Cisco Systems Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Brookfield Renewable Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc owns 128 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEM, CGEN, A, BIPC, EL, SYK, TSM,

NEM, CGEN, A, BIPC, EL, SYK, TSM, Added Positions: DD, SCHW, ERIC, BEP, GOOG, MDT, NEP, SUN, JPM, BX, RHHBY, AVY, LHX, AKAM, ADP, COST, HON, FDX, MA, VZ, IBM, MMM, GLW, APD, MMC, PFE, ABB,

DD, SCHW, ERIC, BEP, GOOG, MDT, NEP, SUN, JPM, BX, RHHBY, AVY, LHX, AKAM, ADP, COST, HON, FDX, MA, VZ, IBM, MMM, GLW, APD, MMC, PFE, ABB, Reduced Positions: CSCO, AAPL, NVDA, PYPL, ACN, MSFT, GSK, ADBE, TMO, BDX, AXP, HBAN, DUK, IP, INTC, LEG, MFC, DOW, NVS, CL, BNS, SNA, ATI, TT, UL,

CSCO, AAPL, NVDA, PYPL, ACN, MSFT, GSK, ADBE, TMO, BDX, AXP, HBAN, DUK, IP, INTC, LEG, MFC, DOW, NVS, CL, BNS, SNA, ATI, TT, UL, Sold Out: BEPC, XOM, TRP,

For the details of BOWEN HANES & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bowen+hanes+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 786,122 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 341,715 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 161,757 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 244,396 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 183,704 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 551,764 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Compugen Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $12.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $85.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,330 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,117 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.11 and $103.42, with an estimated average price of $96.52. The stock is now traded at around $105.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $202.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 960 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 1064.81%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $58.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 178,973 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,044,654 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 34.76%. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,021,460 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $266.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,340 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $112.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,240 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $286.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,228 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 92.6%. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 81,052 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 22.26%. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $503.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 107,075 shares as of .

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 71.04%. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 28,410 shares as of .