Campbell Wealth Management Buys FS KKR Capital Corp II, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Chevron Corp, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Accenture PLC

Investment company Campbell Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys FS KKR Capital Corp II, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Chevron Corp, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Accenture PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, Campbell Wealth Management owns 60 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 1,949,233 shares, 25.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 953,759 shares, 18.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 639,751 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 210,483 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 741,101 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 223,158 shares as of .

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,384 shares as of .

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $298.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 708 shares as of .

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,951 shares as of .

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.