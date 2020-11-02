Radnor Capital Management, LLC Buys Weyerhaeuser Co, Five Below Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Kohl's Corp, DocuSign Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Investment company Radnor Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Weyerhaeuser Co, Five Below Inc, American Tower Corp, Comcast Corp, CVS Health Corp, sells Kohl's Corp, DocuSign Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Carvana Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Radnor Capital Management, LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 609,613 shares, 16.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,152 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% 3M Co (MMM) - 67,326 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 76,460 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 56,886 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 93,635 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $131.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,110 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $233.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,520 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,602 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,140 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 51.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,272 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,912 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 93.13%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $107.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,930 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shake Shack Inc by 90.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $72.16, with an estimated average price of $58.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,175 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $56.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,080 shares as of .

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $49.54 and $62.56, with an estimated average price of $56.88.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98.