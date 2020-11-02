Florin Court Capital LLP Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Florin Court Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Florin Court Capital LLP. As of 2020Q3, Florin Court Capital LLP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLB, XLP, JNK, HYG, BKLN,

XLB, XLP, JNK, HYG, BKLN, Added Positions: MUB, TAN, TIP, VTIP, XLK, LQD, XLY, VCSH, LIT, IBB,

MUB, TAN, TIP, VTIP, XLK, LQD, XLY, VCSH, LIT, IBB, Reduced Positions: IVW, XLV, XLC, MBB,

IVW, XLV, XLC, MBB, Sold Out: IVE,

SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 102,300 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.54% ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 83,200 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 193.99% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 182,200 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.58% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 83,323 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY) - 60,200 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.77%

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 114,200 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $63.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 76,600 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $83.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 23,250 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 81,700 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 193.99%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 83,200 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 456.91%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 62,775 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 51,700 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 182,200 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $133.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 32,900 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 52,804 shares as of .

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.