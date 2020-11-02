Davidson Investment Advisors Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Camden Property Trust, Sells Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, State Street Corporation

Grat Falls, MT, based Investment company Davidson Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Camden Property Trust, Arista Networks Inc, Cigna Corp, sells Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, State Street Corporation, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Investment Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Davidson Investment Advisors owns 91 stocks with a total value of $937 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 244,747 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 420,584 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,488 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,153 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 622,829 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $190.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 55,674 shares as of .

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,052 shares as of .

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 238,034 shares as of .

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $93.81, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $94.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 107,791 shares as of .

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 57.98%. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $216.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 44,772 shares as of .

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $174.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,837 shares as of .

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $93.65 and $106.7, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,978 shares as of .

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $234.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,644 shares as of .

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95.

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62.

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.61.

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.01 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $44.62.

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48.