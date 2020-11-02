Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Maturity Bond, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Meridian Financial Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Maturity Bond, Micron Technology Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Financial Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Meridian Financial Partners LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TOTL, TLT, NEAR, MU, RTX, VRTV, THS, VPU,

TOTL, TLT, NEAR, MU, RTX, VRTV, THS, VPU, Added Positions: JPST, DGRW, MSFT, EXC, AAPL, LH, JPM, XOM, CVS, STZ, DUK, QQQ, AMZN, IXUS, XLG, JNJ, USB, BSCM, DIS, IBM, VZ, UNH, PFE, CMCSA, PEP, D, INTC,

JPST, DGRW, MSFT, EXC, AAPL, LH, JPM, XOM, CVS, STZ, DUK, QQQ, AMZN, IXUS, XLG, JNJ, USB, BSCM, DIS, IBM, VZ, UNH, PFE, CMCSA, PEP, D, INTC, Reduced Positions: VOO, PYPL, IVV, UNP, DHR, T, FBSS, CVX, NEE, KMB, TFC,

VOO, PYPL, IVV, UNP, DHR, T, FBSS, CVX, NEE, KMB, TFC, Sold Out: BRK.B, BKNG, CSCO,

For the details of Meridian Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL) - 416,970 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 36,097 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.04% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 221,363 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 35,141 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 108,192 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.33%. The holding were 416,970 shares as of .

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 10,254 shares as of .

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 32,489 shares as of .

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,386 shares as of .

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $55.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,826 shares as of .

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Veritiv Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,828 shares as of .

Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,154 shares as of .

Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18. The stock is now traded at around $40.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,010 shares as of .

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.