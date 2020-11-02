Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Sells Lowe's Inc, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, NextEra Energy Inc

Investment company Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, The Home Depot Inc, Eversource Energy, sells Lowe's Inc, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, NextEra Energy Inc, Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 413,455 shares, 46.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 66,132 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,338 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 148,204 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,720 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87%

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $269.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 66,132 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The purchase prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $353.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 20,066 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 69,551 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,268 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,229 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $138.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 236.96%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,908 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 176.41%. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $112.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,604 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $85.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,111 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,997 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $112.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,457 shares as of .

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.78.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.02 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $13.26.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.55 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $15.01.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.