White Pine Investment CO Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Arcus Biosciences Inc, Sells DTE Energy Co, Intel Corp

Livonia, MI, based Investment company White Pine Investment CO (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Arcus Biosciences Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells DTE Energy Co, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Pine Investment CO. As of 2020Q3, White Pine Investment CO owns 50 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RCUS, VIAC,
- Added Positions: SCHV, MINT, GSIE, FNDX, MPC, CVS, DTN, BAB, TIP, DON, BND, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: SCHF, GOOGL, MSFT, BRK.B, AAPL, LHX, GDX, DTE, USMV, IJR, IEF, MS, SCHB, JNJ, PYPL, XOM, JPM, GSLC, MTUM, SBUX, AMZN, XLK, T,
- Sold Out: INTC,
For the details of White Pine Investment CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+pine+investment+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of White Pine Investment CO
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 116,911 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 266,434 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 152,541 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSIE) - 324,447 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,131 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.14 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,939 shares as of .New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,086 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV)
White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 74.34%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 69,321 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 181.42%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 17,392 shares as of .Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.
