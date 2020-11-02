  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
White Pine Investment CO Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Arcus Biosciences Inc, Sells DTE Energy Co, Intel Corp

November 02, 2020 | About: SCHV +1.78% MINT +0% RCUS -3.53% VIAC +3.61% INTC +0.41%

Livonia, MI, based Investment company White Pine Investment CO (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Arcus Biosciences Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells DTE Energy Co, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Pine Investment CO. As of 2020Q3, White Pine Investment CO owns 50 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of White Pine Investment CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+pine+investment+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of White Pine Investment CO
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 116,911 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  2. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 266,434 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 152,541 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  4. GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSIE) - 324,447 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,131 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
New Purchase: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.14 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,939 shares as of .

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,086 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV)

White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 74.34%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 69,321 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 181.42%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 17,392 shares as of .

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of White Pine Investment CO. Also check out:

