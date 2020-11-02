BT Investment Management Ltd Buys Linde PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Sells Tractor Supply Co, Medpace Holdings Inc, E*TRADE Financial Corp

Sydney, C3, based Investment company BT Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, CME Group Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, sells Tractor Supply Co, Medpace Holdings Inc, E*TRADE Financial Corp, Facebook Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BT Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, BT Investment Management Ltd owns 430 stocks with a total value of $8.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSI, DEO, FLIR, BGNE, CX, GRMN, ZM, TSLA, W, INFY, IFF, CTXS, AME, TIF, EGP, WLTW, ADP, MTCH, TRNO, LDOS, AAL, ZION, MSA, MOH, ORLY, PCAR, PNR, MMM, LYB, DRH, DKNG, LUMN, COUP, DE, BOOM, DISH, F, HSIC, SEDG, MOBL, ADPT, ACM, PINS, DISCK, RGA, LOPE, LEA, FTCH, FANG, TWLO, POST, OGS, PTC, SHOP, DOC, TWNK, KHC, CONE, KMT, ABT, ASH, BWA, CAT, CMP, COST, CCK, EWBC, RE, FDX, GIS, EHC, HXL, IIVI, IPG, EVR, LHCG, MAT, SPGI, PSB, QDEL, RBC, RNR, FRBK, POOL, SYX, TPX, TER, WEX, POR,

LIN, LHX, CME, MDT, TEAM, ATO, SRE, MTB, EXC, KEYS, INFO, APTV, ICLR, MU, ICE, CBOE, ACN, BTI, PM, NEM, LBTYK, CSCO, LMT, SQM, CDW, AMD, A, MO, BMY, SCHW, LOW, CRM, VER, BABA, PRAH, CB, ASML, AMX, AZO, BBY, CVX, SNP, DHI, DUK, LLY, EXR, WELL, KNX, LKQ, LRCX, NOC, PBCT, PEG, PHM, WRK, SKM, ANTM, EBAY, WNS, WU, AVGO, DG, CHTR, ST, HII, YNDX, CXP, OKTA, VICI, COLD, DAVA, PLD, AKR, ATVI, ARE, AEP, ALV, BXP, FIS, CI, CUZ, DLTR, EFX, EQIX, ELS, XOM, NEE, FRT, FNF, GD, GPN, HIG, HRC, HST, ILMN, SJM, KLAC, KR, MRVL, MAS, NTES, OMC, RHI, ROK, SBAC, SHW, STLD, SUI, TTWO, TECH, USB, UDR, WERN, TEL, VRSK, GM, HTA, SRC, QIWI, HDS, AMH, IRT, RNG, QTS, BRX, WIX, QTWO, HUBS, BKI, TRU, SQ, INVH, JBGS, DOCU, GH, PSN, CCC, PING, KBE, SMIN, Reduced Positions: TSCO, MEDP, ORCL, NVDA, TMO, FB, GOLD, XP, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, C, TXN, PYPL, MSFT, ABBV, MGM, MRK, PFE, JD, TJX, MA, ALL, BAC, BLK, CHL, PG, UNH, JAZZ, INDA, AMAT, BBD, MYL, QCOM, TSM, UNP, GOOG, ADI, BIIB, BA, CTSH, DRI, EA, FISV, HPQ, JPM, NSC, PAAS, STX, WFC, SUSC, ARW, CL, DISCA, FCX, GILD, HDB, HD, IBN, INTC, IP, JNJ, JCI, LBTYA, MCD, NLOK, UHS, VZ, WMT, QRVO, ADBE, ALXN, AMT, AON, ADSK, BK, BRK.B, BIO, CDNS, CAH, CCI, HOLX, HUM, IBM, KMB, LVS, MXIM, NRG, PSA, REGN, RGLD, SWKS, TGT, WBA, WY, WHR, YUM, FSLR, BAH, REXR, CDK, APD, AU, AVB, BSX, CACI, CMS, KO, CMCSA, OFC, DHR, DECK, DLR, DPZ, DD, EQR, ESS, FMC, FE, GE, GS, PEAK, MDLZ, MAR, MCK, NFLX, NKE, PXD, O, ROP, ROST, SPG, TSN, VRTX, TMUS, FTNT, SSNC, NXPI, COR, NOW, ZTS, ZEN, ANET, BJ, ACA, TW, CHWY, LVGO, GLD, IAU, VNQ,

Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 5,500,974 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 2,660,555 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 2,126,472 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 6,017,982 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 4,462,550 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79%

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $163.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 445,249 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81. The stock is now traded at around $130.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 844,911 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 317,431 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52. The stock is now traded at around $299.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,728 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,148,885 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $453.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,545 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Linde PLC by 4136.23%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $228.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 439,848 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 173.29%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $170.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 936,030 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 74.82%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $152.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 884,223 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $92 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $99.8. The stock is now traded at around $95.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,642,202 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 789,307 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 155.63%. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 251,222 shares as of .

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95.