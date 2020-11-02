Davidson D A & Co Buys State Street Corporation, SPDR SERIES TRUST, U.S. Bancorp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Weyerhaeuser Co, Umpqua Holdings Corp

Great Falls, MT, based Investment company Davidson D A & Co (Current Portfolio) buys State Street Corporation, SPDR SERIES TRUST, U.S. Bancorp, VMware Inc, General Dynamics Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Weyerhaeuser Co, Umpqua Holdings Corp, KeyCorp, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson D A & Co. As of 2020Q3, Davidson D A & Co owns 879 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 5,058,394 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 1,792,469 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 4,480,684 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 1,561,170 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,251,406 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 96,153 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,892 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $295 and $335.53, with an estimated average price of $312.74. The stock is now traded at around $323.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,065 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36,518 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,601 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.99 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,852 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 112.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 338,892 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in VMware Inc by 97.68%. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,193 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 305,466 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 75.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 85,385 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 64.76%. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $231.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,657 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 75,908 shares as of .

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $71.1 and $83.65, with an estimated average price of $76.03.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $20.37.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $29.63, with an estimated average price of $27.51.